Jobless man charged with murder of acquaintance

Posted on 27 September 2016 - 01:48pm Last updated on 27 September 2016 - 01:56pm

JOHOR BARU: A jobless man was charged with murder in the magistrate's court today.

Kasmarugaya Sulaiman, 39, was alleged to have caused the death of Abd Razak Ibrahim, 42, at the backlane of Jalan Wong Ah Fook here at 6.30pm on Sept 10.

The charge was read to Kasmarugaya, from Kulai, before magistrate Salina Omar. No plea was recorded.

DPP Nur Baiduri Mustakim said the forensic report on the case has not yet been completed.

Salina set Oct 10 for mention.

The accused was unrepresented.