Gerakan to determine submission process on EC's re-delineation proposal on Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan will determine the submission process on the Election Commission's re-delineation proposal at the Barisan Nasional (BN) meeting on Thursday.

Its secretary-general Datuk Liang Teck Meng (pix) said the meeting will be held at 2.30pm at Putra World Trade Centre.

Gerakan has identified one parliament and four state assembly seats which will be affected should the proposal be carried out, he added.

The parliamentary seat is Puchong while the state seats are Bukit Lanjang, Bukit Gasing, Teratai and Kota Alam Shah.

Speaking at a press conference at Gerakan's headquarters here today, he said they would not submit the protest together with the opposition.