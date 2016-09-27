Man receives 25-year jail, 20 lashes for raping stepdaughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A restaurant worker has to spend more time in prison after the High Court today raised the jail term imposed on him from 20 years to 25 years for raping his six-year-old stepdaughter, two years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Mohamad Shariff Abu Samah also increased the number of lashes imposed by the Sessions Court on the 33-year-old man from 15 to 20.

The court made the decision after dismissing the appeal by the accused to reduce the sentence imposed by the Sessions Court on Oct 30, 2015, and ordered him to undergo the sentence from the date he was arrested on Nov 14, 2014.

The accused was charged with committing the offence between 5pm and 9pm on Nov 7, 2014. The offence under the Penal Code provides for a maximum sentence of 30 years and caning, on conviction.

In his judgment, Mohamad Shariff said the court concurred with the decision of the Sessions Court that witnesses for the victim spoke the truth which was also supported by statements from other prosecution witnesses.

The accused was represented by counsel PG Cyril, while DPP Nurakmal Farhan Aziz appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama