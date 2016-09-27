Woman changes plea over causing death of daughter

Posted on 27 September 2016 - 03:26pm Last updated on 27 September 2016 - 04:03pm

SUNGAI PETANI: A 22-year-old woman today changed her plea to not guilty in the Sessions Court on a charge of causing the death of her two-year-old daughter early last month.

Aida Amira Harun had pleaded guilty to committing the offence when she was first brought to court on Aug 22.

Today, when she was about to be sentenced, Aida Amira changed her plea when the charge was read out again to her before Judge M. Vijayalakshmi.

She had been charged with causing the death of Ainul Solehah Mohd Husamuddin in Bandar Aman Jaya here between 9.10pm and 9.40pm on Aug 10.

The court set Oct 25 for mention of the case.

Izzah Munirah Mansor appeared for the prosecution while Aida Amira was represented by counsel Mohd Hezeri Hamid. — Bernama