Man reported missing off Pulau Banggi found drowned

KUDAT: A man reported missing during a fishing trip to Dogoton, Pulau Banggi, last Saturday was found drowned after his boat was believed to have capsized due to bad weather.

The victim, Abrasin Marsuli,79, was found lying on Iskandar Utara beach, Pulau Banggi by villagers at 9.30am on the second day of the search and rescue(SAR) operation.

Sabah and Labuan director of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), First Admiral Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the victim had gone fishing alone last Saturday and a missing person report was lodged after he did not return home.

Kudat Maritime Operation Centre received information on the incident from Karakit Police Station the next day and had deployed assets to the location.

"The SAR involved a helicopter and two speed boats from MMEA, two boats from Marine Police Force, a ship from the Royal Malaysian Navy and several villagers boats," he said in a statement, here, today.

Mohd Zubil said his agency was always ready to hand out emergency and disaster assistance and urged the public to report to MMEA if they face any problem at sea and to contact MERS 999. — Bernama