Movie Review - Goodnight Mommy

THE film begins in a lonesome house in the countryside where nine-year-old twins Lukas and Elias (played by real-life twins Lukas and Elias Schwarz) are playing. Their mother (Susanne West) has just returned home after undergoing extensive cosmetic surgery.

The twins notice their mother acting strangely. She only acknowledge Elias and completely ignores Lukas. The twins are certain she is really an imposter, pretending to be their mother.

The twins manage to tie her to the bed and begin torturing her to find out what she did to their mother. However, she insists that she is their real mother. So begins a tug war of between the woman and the twins.

This skilful ­psychological ­horror-thriller keeps you on the edge of your seat.

But I must confess that I guessed the outcome of the film halfway through watching it. The ending has been tackled in other horror psychological thrillers before. Still, I still enjoyed ­watching Goodnight Mommy.

The way the twins torture the woman can be too gruesome for some, for example the way they glue the woman's mouth shut. The torture scenes are definitely disturbing.

All three main actors have given a believable performances, especially West. I like the way the directors created an eerie ­atmosphere in the film, which will make your hair stand on end.

