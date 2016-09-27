Indian High Commission warns on fake Indian visa websites

KUALA LUMPUR: The Indian High Commission in Malaysia has warned that various websites that are not authorised by the government of India have been soliciting visa seekers to apply for Indian visa through their online portals against a service fee.

According to a statement, the only authorised online visa application form is available on http://www.indianvisaonline.gov.in/visa/.

"While applying for visa, please note that no fee is charged for filling the form or taking print-outs.

"Visa seekers will have to pay the necessary visa fee and service charge to only the authorised Outsource Service Providers (OSP) while submitting the print-out of the online visa form at the OSP's offices," said the high commission.

The authorised OSP for Indian visa are IVS Global Indian Visa Centre at Lebuh Pasar Besar in Kuala Lumpur; Lebuh Chulia in Penang and Jalan Syed Mohd Mufti in Johor Baru.

It is also available at the Indian Visa Application Centre at Jalan Sultan Yussuf, Ipoh; Jalan Temenggong, Malacca; Lucky Plaza, Jalan Dato Lee Fong Yee in Seremban; Jalan Mahkota, Kuantan; Wisma Sabah, Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens in Kota Kinabalu, and Jalan Nanas in Kuching. — Bernama