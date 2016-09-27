Assunta Hospital celebrates World Heart and World Physiotherapy Day

PETALING JAYA: In an effort to promote overall health and well-being, Assunta Hospital celebrated its World Heart and World Physiotherapy Day today.

The half-day event at the hospital's main lobby here saw 120 people turning up to learn more about the health of their heart and fitness levels.

As such, participants underwent basic health screening, took part in fitness-and physiotherapy-based activities, consulted dietitians and attended educational talks by a cardiologist, head of rehabilitation and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) experts.

"We combined World Heart and Physiotherapy Day to provide a more meaningful, well-rounded experience for our participants.

"Heart disease is the number one killer in the country and the world today, and even with the technical know-how, it is up to the individual to take steps to prevent becoming a victim of cardiovascular diseases and strokes," said Assunta Hospital chief medical services officer Dr Lourdes Dava Raj.

The hospital's consultant cardiologist Dr Lam Kai Huat said while efforts and resources are heavily invested in treatment of coronary heart disease (CHD), but the most important aspect of halting the spread of these conditions is prevention.

"Positive action must begin in childhood, with focus on healthy lifestyle and education on the risks of CHD. This starts with parents showing good examples of healthy habits such as exercising and eating right," he added.

Additionally, Assunta Hospital also held half-day free basic health screenings and consultation with dietitians as a run-up to the main event.

World Heart Day, celebrated annually on Sept 29, is the World Heart Federation's biggest platform for raising awareness about cardiovascular disease.

World Physiotherapy Day meanwhile is celebrated worldwide on Sept 8.

It provides an opportunity for physiotherapists to raise awareness about the contribution their profession makes in keeping people well, mobile and independent.