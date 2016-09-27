Rapid KL to provide feeder buses for F1 Petronas Malaysian GP

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid KL will provide feeder buses to Sepang International Circuit (SIC) from Friday until Sunday in conjunction with the Formula 1 Petronas Malaysian Grand Prix.

Its chief operating officer Mohd Azam Omar said the buses will operate at at 8am from KL Sentral and Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC) and KL International Airport 2 (KLIA 2).

"The bus service from SIC to KL Sentral, KLCC and KLIA 2 starts from 4pm to 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, it will be extended to 10.30pm to allow fans to watch a concert by international singer Usher after the race," he said in a statement today.

Bus tickets priced at RM35 for a return journey from KLCC and KL Sentral and RM20 for one way and RM12 from KLIA 2.

Rapid KL also provides free shuttle service around the circuit to help the people move into the seats. — Bernama