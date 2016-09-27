Vehicle that rammed Morais' car belongs to a tailor, court hears

KUALA LUMPUR: The four-wheel-drive vehicle which rammed into the car driven by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais whose body was found in a cemented drum, belongs to a tailor, the High Court was told today.

The tailor, S. Yogeswari, 37, said the black Mitsubishi Triton with registration number PEP 1135, belonged to her, but was used by a man known as Rajendran, who is her worker's husband.

She said she had two cars, namely the Triton and a Perodua Kembara, but she had only used the Kembara, while Rajendran used the Triton.

The 37th witness said this during the examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Saiful Edris Zainuddin, at the Kevin Morais murder trial which entered its 25th day.

Yogeswari, however, said between August and September last year, she had handed over the Triton to a man called Selvam, whom she had known for only three weeks, with the intention to sell the vehicle.

She said, from Aug 2 to Sept 11, 2015, the Triton was not with her, but was totally under Selvam's control.

To Saiful Edris's question on why she wanted to sell the vehicle, Yogeswari said it was because she owed Selvam RM4,000 and wanted to settle the debt.

However, during cross examination by lawyer V. Rajehgopal representing the seventh accused, S. Ravi Chandaran and sixth accused, S. Nimalan, the witness said between Aug 2 and Sept 11, 2015, Selvam had come and took the vehicle from her every day in his attempt to sell it and returned it to her at night.

Saiful Edris then appealed to the court to challenge the credibility of the witness due to her contradictory statements on the location of the vehicle between Aug 2 and Sept 11, 2015.

Earlier, during the examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Nurfaida Mohd Rashidee, Bukit Aman Special Task Force On Organised Crime (Stafoc) officer ASP Ahmad Zamri Jai said he had detained the first accused Col Dr R. Kunaseegaran, 53, at the accused's house in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam, Selangor on Sept 15, 2015.

Ahmad Zamri said he also seized a mobile phone, a sim card and an army identity card from the accused before taking him to the Kepong police station here.

Six men - G. Gunasekaran, 48, R. Dinishwaran, 24, A. K. Thinesh Kumar, 23, M. Vishwanath, 26, Nimalan, 23, and Ravi Chandaran, 45, pleaded not guilty to the charge of killing Kevin Morais between 7am and 8pm between Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul and No.1 Jalan USJ1/6D, Subang Jaya, on Sept 4, 2015.

Col Dr R. Kunaseegaran, pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetting the six men in the murder of Kevin Morais on the same day and at the same time and place.

The trial before Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah continues tomorrow. — Bernama