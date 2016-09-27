Re-delineation can help BN win next GE: Researcher

SHAH ALAM: The re-delineation process could serve as a contributing factor to help the Barisan Nasional clinch victory in the coming general election, a researcher said.

Unveiling a study on Selangor voters and their perception, Institute Darul Ehsan (IDE) deputy chairperson Mohammad Redzuan Othman said based on the trend analysis and the current boundaries, BN can remain in power with just 35% popular votes unless there are major issues against BN.

Mohammad Redzuan, who is also the state government think-tank, said the re-delineation process has not been finalised yet but based on the divisions of borders being done now, many quarters have expressed their dissatisfaction and concerns," Mohammad Redzuan said.

He said in the 2013 general election, BN only won three seats from 20 big constituencies compared to 17 seats won by the opposition coalition Pakatan Rakyat (PR), showing that the opposition parties were stronger in high voters constituencies.

He added that PR obtained 53% popular votes but cannot take over the administration because it only has 89 seats compared to 133 seats BN won even though it only obtained 47% popular votes.

Mohammad Redzuan said the survey conducted among Selangor voters last month showed that the opposition coalition have stronger support from voters in the state and have higher chances to retain the state in the next election.

However, he said, BN can gain 15% more support during election campaigns due to its strategies, compared to a 5% increase in support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) during the same period.

The face-to-face survey conducted from Aug 26 to 30 used a representative sample of the state population and was done via smartphone application and online monitoring, which produced real-time results.

Mohammad Redzuan also said the trend of people being interested in politics has increased as the survey found 78% of the respondents are excited to vote in the next general election.