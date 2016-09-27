Man held for insulting Johor royalty on Facebook

JOHOR BARU: A 25-year-old man was arrested yesterday for allegedly uploading a Facebook posting containing derogatory remarks against the Johor sultanate.

State police chief, Datuk Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said the suspect committed the offence through an account registered in the name of 'Shammeer Akhter' and a police report was lodged against him here at 1.03pm yesterday.

"On the same day, at around 10.30pm in the parking area of Sri Inai Apartments, Jalan Pandan Indah 22, Ampang Jaya, Selangor, police arrested a man believed to be the individual using the Facebook account.

"He was arrested along with the devices, believed to have been used to upload the remarks," he said in a statement, here, today.

Wan Ahmad Najmuddin said the case was being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and that it was an offence to misuse the social media platform to defame or insult others.

Since a special task force was set up by the Johor state police contingent headquarters here a few months ago, more than 10 individuals have been arrested and charged in court for the same offence. — Bernama