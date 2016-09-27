KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) will intensify efforts to encourage families to register their disabled members.

KPWKM minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (pix) said only one per cent or about 387,122 of the 31.7 million population has registered with the ministry's Social Welfare Department as of June this year while according to the World Report on Disability 2010 published by World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Bank, approximately 15% of every population in a country are persons with disabilities.

"I believe that there are a lot more out there who are not registered with us, hence, I strongly urge everyone to play a role in locating and convincing them to register with us," she said, adding that the ministry will also organise awareness campaigns and programmes such as JomDaftar nationwide.

Speaking to reporters at the 2nd Community Based Rehabilitation (CBR) World Congress today, she said, although the registration was not mandatory, they could help those who register with proper intervention works according to their disabilities.

Asked on why the low percentage of registration, Rohani attributed it to peoples' ignorance towards certain disabilities and denial by individuals to register their disabled members.

"Sometimes parents are not aware that their children have some form of disability such as learning disorder. This is common among those living in villagers," she said, adding that it is not that they do not care but its probable that they are unaware.

Rohani said its important that the public be kept abreast of latest development so that they can help their disabled family members.

On another matter, Rohani said the ministry has renamed some welfare institutions honour the olympic paralympians , namely, Taman Sinar Harapan in Jitra, Kedah to Taman Sinar Harapan Ridzuan Puzi, Taman Sinar Harapan in Cheras to Taman Sinar Harapan Ziyad Zolkefli, Rumah Kanak-kanak Mini in Arau to be named after Latif Romly and the Rumah Kanak-kanak Mini in Johor to Rumah Kanak-kanak Mini Siti Noor Radiah Ismail.