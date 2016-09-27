Residents disappointed with Selangor gov't silence over highway

SHAH ALAM: A group of residents in and around Kampung Jawa in Klang have expressed disappointment over what they claim to be the Selangor government's silence over acquisition of their land for the West Coast Expressway now under construction.

Its spokesman, M. Selventhiran, said today the residents of four villages affected by the project did not receive any response after they handed a memorandum to the state government over the acquisition of their land by the federal government last September.

"Last Friday, we sent a letter to the Office of the Mentri Besar (Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali), seeking a meeting with him but there has been no response," he told reporters outside the State Secretariat building here.

Selventhiran had earlier handed a memorandum requesting a meeting with Mohamed Azmin to the private secretary of the mentri besar, Mohd Shahrizal Mohd Salleh.

He said the state government should know that 1,000 people from 300 families in the four villages would be displaced by the project and that the compensation they had received was not enough to buy a new house as comfortable as the one they had.

Selventhiran named the four affected villages as Kampung Batu 4, Kampung Mariaman, Kampung Mohan and Kampung Datuk Sellathevan.

The construction of the 233-km West Coast Expressway, from Banting, Selangor, to Taiping, Perak, is expected to be completed in 2019.

The highway will connect towns such as Banting, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Tanjung Karang, Sabak Bernam and Teluk Intan. — Bernama