Bersih 5 nationwide convoy kicks off this Saturday

PETALING JAYA: The Bersih 5 convoy will take off this Saturday from six different locations nationwide and converge on Kuala Lumpur, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu on Nov 19, said Bersih 2.0 deputy chairman Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari.

He said each convoy will be flagged off at 10am at their set locations – South will be MBJB, Johor Baru and end at Kulai, North at Pasar Borong, Kangar and end at Alor Setar, in the West it flags off at Lumut Jetty and ends in Teluk Intan.

Shahrul Aman said in Sarawak, the convoy will kick-off at the Brighton Road car park in Miri and end in Bintulu and in Sabah it will start at Bandar Letat, Sandakan, and end in Semporna.

He added that the convoy will cover 246 cities, towns and villages across the nation.

Shahrul Aman said all the conditions under the Peaceful Assembly Act including the 10 day notice for the flag and end points have been met.

"The main aim of Bersih is to raise awareness and start a national conversation on issues affecting the nation," he said at a press conference today.

He said the convoy is a way to help the people understand Bersih's demands.

"We don't expect huge crowds to converge towards the capital because in every town we will explain what we want to achieve," he said.

Shahrul Aman said Bersih will keep the public updated via their website, Facebook and social media on the locations of the convoy on a weekly basis.

On the move by the non-government organisation Invoke to offer prize money to get some four million potential young voters to register, Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah said it was not the best way to approach the problem.

She said people should voluntarily register at the post office or Election Commission offices nationwide.