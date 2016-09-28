Cops hold six men over aggressive passenger's death

IPOH: Police picked up six suspects over the case of a taxi passenger who died after an altercation with members of the public on Sept 5.

Perak police deputy chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the suspects were aged between 19 and 30 were arrested on the same day and remanded for 14 days before they were released on police bail.

He said the police were still investigating the case and looking for more suspects to facilitate their probe.

Relating the incident which happened at 8.50pm, he said the taxi driver, aged 49, had picked up the passenger, aged 33, from Sitiawan and was heading to Kuala Sepentang when the latter became aggressive and attacked the driver after accusing him of stealing his spectacles.

Fearing for his life, the driver headed towards a petrol kiosk at Batu 13, Segari where the passenger was said to have dragged the driver from the vehicle by the neck.

When the driver screamed for help, passers-by rushed to his aid and a struggled ensued.

Police who arrived at the scene found the passenger still aggressive and send him in an ambulance to Manjung Hospital where upon testing his urine, found him positive for morphine and benzodiozapine.

Hasnan said doctors who examined him, found injuries on his head and transferred him to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh where he succumbed at the intensive care unit on Sept 16.