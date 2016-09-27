Four foreign women 'rescued' from vice den

Posted on 27 September 2016 - 07:57pm Last updated on 27 September 2016 - 11:03pm

GEORGE TOWN: The police have rescued four foreign women who were believed to have been forced into prostitution at a hotel here.

The women, comprising two Vietnamese and Thais, were rescued by a police team in an operation, 'Ops Pintas', yesterday.

The victims were aged between 16 and 30.

State CID chief, Datuk Razarudin Husain said today, the operation was held under Section 44 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act 2007.

He said the women would be given interim protection. — Bernama