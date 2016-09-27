Quarry operator in Batu Kawan apologises, will look into damage to houses

BATU KAWAN: The quarry operator in Batu Musang, here, has come to an amicable agreement with nearby residents following allegations that the blasting from the quarry had damaged their homes.

The owner of the company who declined to be named, not only apologised personally to the residents for causing them discomfort, but also offered to look into the damage to their houses.

He said the company and Batu Kawan member of Parliament, Kasthuri Patoo had a meeting with residents to discuss the matter yesterday.

"This is the first time that such an incident has happened and I'm really sorry to have caused damage to the houses and unease to all living nearby," he said when contacted, today.

He also offered assistance to those whose houses have been affected.

"Appointees from Bandar Cassia Barat, Bandar Cassia Tengah and Jalan Pengkalan will help to collect details on the affected houses to be submitted by the end of this week to the quarry operator's consultant.

"Then a contractor will ascertain the scale of damage and our company will offer reasonable compensation or help to repair the houses," he added.

On top of that, he assured the residents that there would be no more blasting activity there until investigations by the Seberang Prai Municipal Council (MPSP) and Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG) have been completed.

Meanwhile, Kasthuri when contacted said she was glad that the operator had reacted fast in addressing the problem with the residents.

"The residents are happy that the operator quickly agreed to meet them. This kind of engagement between operators and the public is good. It shows sincerity and the victims are able to voice out their troubles directly," she said.

On Sunday, residents of several neighbourhoods in Batu Kawan protested and claimed that strong blasting from the quarry earlier on Friday shook their houses, causing cracks and damage to the walls.

They called for thorough investigation by the authorities into the issue. — Bernama