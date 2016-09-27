Penang-born star ready for Sing! China finals

GEORGE TOWN: Penang-born singing sensation Lee Pei Ling, 16, is all geared up to perform at the Sing! China competition final on Oct 7.

The Chung Ling Private High School student told theSun she was not nervous at the prospect of singing in front of a live audience and millions behind the cameras.

She said qualifying for the finals was a dream come true for her so there was nothing to be apprehensive about.

She said she drew her strength from her family and friends who have supported and encouraged her through the qualifying rounds.

"I am going to do my best and will let nothing distract me," she said during a media interview session today.

Her performances on the show received praise not only from the judges but also netizens.

She has more than 55,000 followers on Facebook while her latest post to canvass for support has received more than 123,000 "likes" and more than 25,000 shares while Youtube videos of her performances have been widely circulated.

Lee made the final after her performance in the semis wowed the judges, including Chinese pop stars Na Ying and Wang Feng, as well as Jay Chou, of Taiwan, with her rendition of "Fight Song" by Rachael Platten last week.

In her earlier appearances on the show, Chinese songstress Na Ying was so impressed the star chose Lee to be in her team which means she will be coached by a bona-fide star throughout.

Sing! China was formerly known as 2016 The Voice of China but was relaunched with the former name following legal disputes.

Lee said being on the team coached by Na Ying had boosted her confidence and given her the courage to do what she loved.

"I am thankful for the guidance and care she has given me," she said.

Lee is in Penang for the next two days to visit her father and relatives and will return to China on Thursday to face off against six other finalists next month.

"My father has also agreed to come to China to support me," she said, adding his presence means a lot to her.