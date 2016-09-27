Counterfeit bags of various brands worth 12k seized

BUTTERWORTH: Counterfeit bags of various brands worth RM12,000 were seized during an operation today at a wholesaler shop in Jalan Perai Jaya here.

Central Seberang Perai Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism enforcement unit chief Abdul Madi Whahb said 2,442 bags were seized during the 9am raid.

He said other items including clothes and accessories of popular sportswear brands were also seized at the shop which was operating for the last five months.

He said authorities had monitored the shop for a week to gather information before making their move.

"We believe the counterfeit items are being sold in Bukit Mertajam based on initial investigations," he told the media adding statements from three persons, including the owner of the premise, have been recorded.

The case is investigated under the Trade Description Act 2011 which carries a maximum fine of RM15,000 for each counterfeit item confiscated.

In BUKIT MERTAJAM, Royal Customs Department officers detained a nasi kandar operator for allegedly failing to submit his Goods and Services Tax (GST) statement for this year.

Penang Customs assistant director Mohd Imran Mohd Roslan said the operator gave the excuse the failure was because his account clerk had recently passed away but his department was not buying it.

He said the submission was supposed to be done by February but the deadline was not adhered to.

"We have detained him to assist in investigations," he told reporters at the premise in Lorong Maju Jaya 1 here during the 2pm operation today.

The case is investigated under the GST Act 2014 which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or three years imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.