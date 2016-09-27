Ministry proposes new transformation centre for entrepreneurs

TANJONG MALIM: The Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry will propose to the government to set up an Entrepreneur Transformation Centre (ETC) to facilitate entrepreneurs in their dealings with the relevant agencies.

Its minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the time had come for the government to set up a centre which houses different agencies related to entrepreneurship under one roof.

He said this to reporters after launching the Entrepreneurship Expo and Food Truck Festival at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) here, today.

The centre, he said, besides providing service counters for entrepreneurs, could also provide facilities such as exhibition halls and a place for training.

He said that ETC will benefit youths who are inclined to be involved in businesses to gain the relevant knowledge.

Noh added that under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS), his ministry is ready to work with other relevant authorities such as the Domestic Trade Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry, Rural and Regional Development Ministry and Youth and Sports Ministry to help the food truck industry, which is currently gaining popularity.

"Food truck owners operate in the local municipality area, so they would be given guidelines related to the nature of their food business and all this can be properly planned by the ministry and the municipality concerned," he said.

Currently there are more than 80 food truck operators in the Klang Valley.

Meanwhile, Noh also said that his ministry together with the Rural and Regional Development Ministry and Youth and Sports Ministry will co-develop Tanjong Malim as a youth-friendly city through the 1Malaysia Youth City (1MYC) integrated development. — Bernama