Guard fined RM2,500 for allowing underaged girls to enter pub

KUALA LUMPUR: An entertainment centre guard was fined RM2,500 in default three months' jail by the Magistrate's Court here today for allowing two girls under the age of 21 to enter the premises.

Magistrate Nur A'minahtul Mardiah Md Nor handed down the sentence to Lim Chooi Ean, 42, after he pleaded guilty to violating the conditions set by the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur by allowing a 17-year-old girl, and the other girl, Vo Thi Thu Thao, 18, both Vietnamese, to enter the entertainment premises while in his care.

The girls committed the offence at HK Pub & Karaoke, 56-1 & 58-1, Jalan Metro Perdana Barat 3, Taman Wawasan Kepong here at 12.30am midnight, on Sept 7.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry prosecuted while Lim was not represented. — Bernama