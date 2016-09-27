11 empoyers fined by Perak DOSH

IPOH: The Perak Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has fined 11 employers for numerous offences under the Factories and Machinery Act (AKJ) 1967 thus far this year.

Its director, Mohammad Razak Ismail said during the period, DOSH also issued 11 notices under the same act and 90 notices under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (AKKP) 1994 to employers who failed to comply with several regulations and laws.

"Among the offences committed by employers were having uncovered moving machine parts, not having certificates of fitness (CF), not reporting mishaps to DOSH, not having a safe working environment and not conducting audiometric tests for workers," he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching a state-level Occupational Safety and Health Seminar on the Quarrying sector here, today. — Bernama