Road closure along Jalan Binjai, Jalan Lumba Kuda for MRT construction

KUALA LUMPUR: A long term closure of a section of Persiaran KLCC / Jalan Binjai and the realignment of Jalan Lumba Kuda will take place starting this Saturday.

According to a statement by MMC-Gamuda KVMRT (T) Sdn Bhd today, the closure in Persiaran KLCC/Jalan Binjai, affecting a 180m stretch between the traffic lights in front of PNB Darby Park to the traffic lights at the entrance to the KLCC underground carpark, will be implemented for five years between Oct 1 to December 2021.

"Meanwhile, the realignment of Jalan Lumba Kuda will be implemented from Oct 1 till Feb 28 next year," it said.

The statement said the implementation of the long-term traffic management plan is to facilitate the construction of the S17 Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Station, which is one of the 11 underground stations under the Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) alignment.

During the closure, traffic from Persiaran KLCC/Jalan Binjai to get into Jalan Tun Razak will have to head towards Jalan Ampang and make a U-turn at the Jalan Ampang-Jalan Yap Kwan Seng intersection before heading for Jalan Tun Razak.

"From Lorong Kuda, a right turn into Jalan Binjai is not allowed at the traffic light junction at the entrance of the KLCC underground carpark.

Motorists will need to make a U-turn at this junction to head into Jalan Tun Razak and access Jalan Binjai via Jalan Ampang.

"Traffic from Jalan Stonor will not be able to go straight towards Jalan Binjai. Motorists need to turn right at the traffic light at the junction of the entrance and the KLCC underground carpark to head into Jalan Tun Razak and access via Jalan Ampang," said the statement.

Traffic exiting KLCC underground car park will not be able to turn left into Jalan Binjai and motorists need to go straight to Jalan Tun Razak and access Jalan Binjai via Jalan Ampang.

Traffic exiting the road behind Menara PNB and the side of PNB Darby Park will not be able to turn left onto Jalan Binjai towards Jalan Tun Razak or Jalan Stonor and motorists need to turn right into Jalan Binjai and head towards Jalan Ampang.

Meanwhile, for the realignment of Jalan Kuda involving a 170m stretch, the original two-way road will be converted into a single direction from Persiaran KLCC heading towards the traffic light near The Troika, and the two-lane road will be narrowed to a single lane road.

"Traffic will not be able to turn right onto Jalan Binjai to head towards Jalan Tun Razak or Jalan Stonor. Instead motorists can only turn left at the traffic lights near The Troika and head towards Jalan Ampang.

"The Zon Hotel and As-Syakirin Mosque are accessible only through Jalan Ampang and Persiaran KLCC," it added.

Motorists are advised to follow the directional signage during the closure and road realignment and the MRT Project Emergency response team will be deployed to help direct traffic, said the statement.

"We wish to apologise for the inconvenience caused," it added.

For more information, the public can visit the MRT websites at www.mymrt.com.my or www.mymrt-underground.com.my, Twitter @MRTMalaysia or @MyMRTUnderground, Facebook @MRTMalaysia or call the MRT hotline at 1-800-82-6868. — Bernama