No shortage of passports, public assured

PUTRAJAYA: The public need not worry about a shortage of passports as the Immigration Department were assured by its vendors that they would be able to supply some 90,000 passports a week to all immigration offices and branches nationwide.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the issue of passport shortage had been successfully resolved as there would be a steady supply to meet demand.

Mustafar also said his department had received at least 900 passport renewal applications to date through its month-old "MyOnline Passport" system.

"Although there were some glitches with the system when we first implemented it earlier this month, we are constantly working to improve it.

"For the time being, the system only allows renewal of travel document. Those who wish to apply for a new passport are still required to apply in person at immigration offices," he said at a press conference after receiving medical equipment and supply of medicines from the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and the Health Ministry at the department's headquarters yesterday.

Mustafar said the department will have a strategic alliance with both ICRC and the ministry where the three parties will finalise a 2017-2020 blueprint by year-end.

"This will ensure all immigration officers at various detention centres would be well-equipped with basic emergency and medical skills.

"Even though the ministry has stationed a medical officer at detention centres nationwide, it is still insufficient. Immigration officers have to be equipped with some basic emergency medical skills," he said.

Mustafar said the equipment and supplies received would be sent to detention centres in Bukit Jalil, Lenggeng, Semenyih, Langkap, Machap Umboo and Belantik to treat detainees.