Putting a stop to fancy number plates

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) aims to resolve the fancy number plate vehicle registration issue by the third quarter of 2017 after scrutinising input and suggestions from stakeholders during a special workshop yesterday.

If approved, it is learned that the new number plate policy will be enforced gradually for new vehicles including motorcycles, followed by other vehicles within a three-year grace period.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Aziz Kaprawi said the one-day workshop titled "The Standardisation of Vehicle Registration Number Plate" discussed the loophole in the production of number plates nationwide which led to widespread use of illegal plate specifications.

"We are also looking on how the number plates can be standardised and produced as a standard form across the country," he told theSun.

He said the new mechanism must allow the authorities to monitor the petty traders or vendors nationwide to produce number plates in accordance with the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Licensing) Rules 1959.

"We want the traders to register with the RTD and from there on, we, together with the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry, can take action when necessary," he said in his opening speech at the workshop yesterday.

He requested workshop participants to consider durable and robust materials for the plates such as the metal stamping.

"The current material, such as plastic, does not last long and can be replaced and manipulated by irresponsible parties," he said, adding that the new mechanism for plate production must also be cost effective.

Stating that the government has been flexible in dealing with the issue, Aziz said the number plate standardisation is also vital in combating crimes and road safety enforcement.

"Over the years, the authorities and the public have had to deal with the difficulty of identifying fancy or unclear number plates of vehicles," he said.

"We want to find ways that won't incur high cost and cause a burden to the rakyat. We also want to ensure there is no monopoly for this purpose," he said.

At the workshop yesterday, a local company presented to the participants for about 45 minutes of a proposal for new number plate design and material as well as a dynamic registration system to halt abuse by vendor and car owners.

A similar workshop was held by the ministry two years ago to solve the dark tinting issue and the result was a reduction of visible light transmission (VLT) for just rear passenger section to 30% from 50% VLT.

A stiffer regulation was also gazetted last January under the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Certain Type of Glass) (Amendment) Rules 2016.

The workshop was attended by about 50 participants from relevant government agencies and automotive industry.