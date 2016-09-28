Penalise culprits behind water contamination: Maximus

PUTRAJAYA: The culprits behind the water contamination which led to the closure of the Semenyih water treatment plant and water disruption in Selangor should be penalised, says Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili.

He said the authorities were still investigating the sources of pollution, adding it could have originated from a nearby industrial sector.

"State and federal authorities are working closely to identify the actual source of pollution. As of yesterday (Monday), we are still unable to locate it ... of course, we apologise for what had happened.

"We need to ensure stringent monitoring (at water treatment plant) and we must penalise the culprits ... it affects people's lives. We must make sure those responsible are punished. We cannot tolerate this happening every time," he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Maximus witnessed the signing of a sales and purchase agreement between Ranhill Holding Bhd and SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd here today.

The Semenyih water treatment plant was shut down a few times following odour pollution. Investigations into the cause of the contamination is still underway.

The authorities first detected a contamination on Sept 22 and an investigation was initiated.

The affected areas include Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Sepang and Petaling.

It was reported that the contamination could have from Sungai Lalang at the Hi-Tech Industrial Park, Semenyih. — Bernama