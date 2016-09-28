Association seeks RM1.5m to help cancer patients

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kota Baru People's Association (POKB) targets to collect RM1.5 million to help poor cancer patients at the OKB "Bingkisan Kaseh" Charity Night on Oct 3.

Its president Datuk Sheikh Ahmad Dusuki Sheikh Mohamad said the dinner, with the cooperation of the Malaysian Cancer Foundation, was a highlight since the OKB's cancer fund (Tabung Kaseh Kanser) was launched three years ago.

"The amount can help over 200 poor cancer patients nationwide. The (cancer) treatment cost is high and we want to give a chance to many cancer patients," he told a media conference here, today.

He said POKB would work with government hospitals specifically to identify needy patients, apart from those who were already listed.

Earlier, Communications and and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Sharifah Zarah Syed Ahmad said the charity night would become the best platform to help cancer patients nationwide.

"According to the latest Health Ministry statistics, there are at least 45,000 cancer sufferers each year with the majority being women," she said.

POKB, she said, could cooperate with doctors and academicians to deliver talks and publish reading materials on healthy living to check chronic diseases including cancer. — Bernama