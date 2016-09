Posted on 28 September 2016 - 12:41am Last updated on 28 September 2016 - 12:47am

LAHAD DATU: A fishing boat owner and his crew are feared to have gone missing in the waters off Lahad Datu tonight.

A Bernama source said the victims were believed to have been kidnapped while fishing at about 10.08pm.

"I am sorry, busy alerting fishermen at sea now," he said. — Bernama