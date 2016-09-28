Najib says Malaysia will cooperate with US probe on alleged misuse of 1MDB funds

BERLIN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak yesterday said Malaysia would cooperate with the United States and other international authorities investigating alleged misappropriation of funds from state-owned 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which he founded.

"We are equally concerned about good governance in Malaysia and the rule of law," Najib told reporters after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, when asked about the investigations.

"So within the bounds of good governance and the rule of law, Malaysia will do its best to cooperate and to do whatever is necessary."

US prosecutors filed civil lawsuits in July alleging that over US$3.5 billion (RM14.47 billion) was defrauded from 1MDB.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that global investigators believed more than US$1 billion entered Najib's personal bank accounts, much of it from 1MDB.

The US filings referred to an unnamed high-ranking official who received some of the misappropriated funds. – Reuters