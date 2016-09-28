H&M unveils short film, starring Kevin Hart and David Beckham

SWEDISH retail giant H&M has debuted a second short film starring actor Kevin Hart and football icon David Beckham, promoting the latest H&M Modern Essentials collection (via NME).

The film - which picks up where the duo left off in their first commercial together - sees the two reunite for a road trip together from Los Angeles to bring Beckham: The Musical to Las Vegas, and is once again directed by Fredrik Bond.

Sporting identical looks throughout the advert, both Beckham and Hart are dressed in pieces from autumn/winter 16 collection of the new "Modern Essentials line, selected by David Beckham" - which lands in stores and online from Sept 29.

Watch the new H&M advert here: