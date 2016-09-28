Oscar-season release date unveiled for Martin Scorsese‘s 'passion project', 'Silence'

PARAMOUNT Pictures has unveiled the debut date for Martin Scorsese's religious epic Silence" slating the film for a limited release on Friday, Dec 23 - signaling it could well be a contender for the Oscars.

The feature, set in 1638, follows the story of two young Jesuit priests who travel to feudal Japan, and has been in development for over two decades - with Daniel Day-Lewis, Benicio del Toro, and Gael García Bernal all involved at various points before they left for other projects - as reported by Variety.

The final cast includes Andrew Garfield, Liam Neeson, and Adam Driver, as well as a screenplay by Jay Cocks, who has previously worked with Scorsese on Gangs of New York and The Age of Innocence.

The film, which will have a wide release in January, has been one of Scorsese's passion projects during his career, with the director reportedly having expressed interest in a feature adaptation of the 1966 Shusaku Endo novel since 1991 (via Deadline). — AFP Relaxnews