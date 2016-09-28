Malaysian, German firms to build RM80m factory in Gebeng

BERLIN: Germany’s AWS Schaefer Technologie GmbH and Malaysia’s Satellite Pipeline Sdn Bhd sealed a joint-venture deal yesterday to build a RM80 million manufacturing facility in Gebeng, Pahang.

AWS Schaefer is a prominent family-owned company specialising in pipe-forming and pipe-manufacturing machines with more than 50 years of experience.

AWS Schafer CEO Hubertus Engels signed the agreement on behalf of the German company and Satellite Pipeline was represented by managing director Abdullah Osman. The signing was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak who is here on a three-day official visit beginning on Monday.

The plant in Gebeng will be involved in engineering, fabrication and installation of a heat induction bending facility which is used mainly in the oil and gas industry. The factory will also have a heat treatment facility and laboratory. – Bernama