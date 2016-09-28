StemLife to work with Brunei hospital

PETALING JAYA: StemLife Bhd and Jerudong Park Medical Centre (JPMC) are collaborating on the provision of stem cell banking services for clients and patients of the hospital.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, the company said it entered into an agreement with Brunei-based JPMC for the collaboration on Sept 1, 2016.

The stem cell banking services include collection, testing, processing and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells, umbilical cord tissue, Wharton Jelly and peripheral blood stem cells services.

“With the agreement signed, JPMC will be the first hospital in Brunei to offer a comprehensive cord blood and tissue stem cell collection, transportation and cryopreservation services in Brunei. Now Bruneian parents are able to store the cord blood and tissue of their newborn infant, for potentially a lifetime,” said the company.

The agreement is valid for one year from the commencement date and will not have any material effects on the earnings, net assets and gearing of StemLife for the financial year ending June 30, 2017.