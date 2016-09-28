ICT should be used to expand literature globally: Mahdzir

KUALA LUMPUR: The use of information and communications technology (ICT) must be fully exploited so that literary works can be better disseminated globally, said Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix). He said literature could be spread in various forms to the public, including through the electronic media which is faster.

"At present, we are presented with various types of fantasy love stories which are far from the real life.

"The people especially the younger generation must be given good values which are incorporated in life and literature works are the best agents of transformation," he said.

He said this in his speech for the International Seminar on South-East Asian Literature (Sakat) 2016, the literary awards for the 8th Southeast Asian Literature Council (Mastera) and the Opening Ceremony of the 22nd Conference of Mastera at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) here last night.

The text of his speech was read out by Education Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad.

In this regard, Mahdzir proposed that Mastera, which comprises Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, should step up translating the best works recognised by Mastera to be disseminated and made into international literature.

He said as an example, Mastera which has a role as a council to coordinate and conduct integrated regional literature research, could also carry out Malay literature translation competitions to encourage translation activities.

"In line with the desire to internationalise writers and works of the archipelago especially from Mastera members, we cannot ignore the importance of translation. Without translation, the beauty and impact of Malay literature would not be appreciated and benefited widely by the people," he said.

Mahdzir also proposed that Mastera expand its activities to the member countries of the Bahasa Melayu International Council which comprises 19 countries from various continents.

Meanwhile, four books were selected as recipients of the 8th Mastera Literature Prize for creative literature works, namely Langit Tidak Berbintang di Ulu Slim written by Malim Ghozali PK of Malaysia; Gerun written by Norsiah Abdul Gapar (Brunei); Rubaiyat Matahari written by Jamal D.Rahman (Indonesia); and Pasar Diri written by Johar Buang (Singapore).

The Mastera Literature Prize for non-fiction literary works were awarded to Oksidentalisme dalam Sastera Melayu Sebelum Merdeka hingga Era Mahathir Mohamad written by Mohamad Saleeh Rahamat of Malaysia; Syair Kenangan Karya Muda Omar Ali Saifuddien: Satu Analisis written by Rayah Md Ali (Brunei); Sastera di Tapal Batas Tradisi Cerpen Banjar 1980-2000 written by Jamal T. Suryanata (Indonesia); and Cendiakawan Melayu Penyuluh Emansipasi written by Azhar Ibrahim Alwee (Singapore).

At the ceremony, Alias launched Buku Lima Tahun Mastera (2010-2014) written by Assoc Prof Dr Hashim Ismail, a book which documented all information and activities of Mastera from 2010 to 2014. — Bernama