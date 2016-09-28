KL shares rebound at opening

Posted on 28 September 2016 - 10:03am Last updated on 28 September 2016 - 10:18am

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia rebounded at today's opening, supported by buying in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 9.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.50 points to 1,668.22 versus Tuesday's close of 1,664.72, after opening 0.05 point better at 1,664.77 this morning.

Gainers led losers 156 to 109 while 230 counters were unchanged, 1,213 untraded and 79 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 167.13 million shares worth RM83.80 million.

A dealer said the local bourse was traded higher after trading lower for two consecutive days in line with other Asian stock markets as traders concluded that US Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton had won the first presidential debate.

"This provided positive sentiment among investors in the equity market," the dealer said.

Regionally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 253.98 points to 23,571.90, the Shanghai Composite Index added 17.74 points to 2,998.17 but Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 228.01 points to 16,455.05.

Of the heavyweights, TNB rose 10 sen to RM14.50, Public Bank added four sen to RM19.98, Maybank gained three sen to RM7.62 while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM6.70.

Among actives, Sanichi and Lion Corp improved half-a-sen each to eight sen and 4.5 sen respectively, Red Sena was flat 41 sen and Eco World was six sen higher at RM1.34.

The FBM Emas Index increased 25.41 points to 11,785.90, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 25.20 points to 11,487.42 and the FBM Emas Syariah Index rose 24.68 points to 12,433.93.

The FBM 70 advanced 34.33 points to 13,815.55 while the Plantation Index dropped 7.20 points to 7,954.24 and the FBM Ace was 25.96 points lower at 5,272.81.

The Finance Index appreciated 32.77 points to 14,308.89 and the Industrial Index gained 3.73 points to 3,126.93.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM170.68 per gramme, down 57 sen from RM171.25 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama