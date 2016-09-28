Weak oil prices drag ringgit lower in early trade

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit extended Tuesday's downtrend against the US dollar in early trade today, as the local note was dampened by weaker oil prices amid the on-going Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting.

At 9.02am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1320/1370 to the greenback against 4.1220/1270 on Tuesday.

A dealer said forex market sentiment was clouded by the three-day OPEC meeting that began on Monday, especially after Iran and Saudi Arabia played down expectations for a deal to limit oil production yesterday.

It was reported that both countries described the meeting as a "consultative gathering" and the discussions in the "gathering would only serve as a warm-up for the next formal November OPEC meeting in Vienna".

This has caused global benchmark Brent crude oil prices to fall 2.9% to US$45.97 a barrel on Tuesday, while crude oil prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down by 2.7% to US$44.67 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the local note was traded lower against other major currencies except the euro.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0382/0437 from 3.0322/0370 on Tuesday and marginally weakened versus the yen to 4.1074/1144 from 4.1035/1093.

The local note also declined against the British pound to 5.3716/3806 from 5.3335/3424, but slightly appreciated against the euro to 4.6316/6376 from 4.6352/6425. — Bernama