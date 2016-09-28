After debate, Trump says he raised US$13m

WASHINGTON: A day after his debate clash with Democrat Hillary Clinton, Republican Donald Trump said he had raised US$13 million (RM53.75 million) for his White House campaign.

Clinton was calm and well-prepared and, according to many analysts, victorious in the first presidential debate against Trump on Monday night, ahead of the Nov 8 election.

"In the last 24 hrs. we have raised over US$13M from online donations and National Call Day, and we're still going! Thank you America! #MAGA," the Republican tweeted. MAGA refers to his campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."

It was a big fundraising haul for the Republican billionaire, who has spent a lot of his own money on his campaign.

In August, Hillary Clinton raised US$143 million dollars for her campaign to become the first woman US president and for the Democratic Party. Trump brought in US$90 million.

This first of three presidential debates was watched by more than 80 million people, US media reported, citing an early Nielsen tally.

Clinton's showing injected new energy into her campaign, as the 68-year-old mixed appeals to women and families and Hispanics, and touted her vast experience in public service.

Trump, 70, weathered allegations of bigotry and sexism to triumph in a vicious Republican primary campaign, and now has a real shot at being sworn in as the 45th US president on Jan 20. — AFP