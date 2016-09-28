Boat capsizes off Tawau, all 10 on board rescued

TAWAU: A boat capsized in the waters off Tawau today, but all the 10 people on board were rescued by villagers.

Tawau Police deputy chief Supt Mustafa Maaruf said the six women and four men had been taken to Kampung Sungai Melayu.

It had been reported earlier that a boat carrying six people had capsized in Tawau waters.

Mustafa said the boat was on its way from Kampung Sungai Melayu to Tawau port when the accident happened.

"We were informed at 7.45am that all of the passengers had been rescued and taken to Kampung Sungai Melayu," he said in a statement. — Bernama