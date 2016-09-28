Water services restored in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Sepang

PETALING JAYA: Water services have all but recovered in the Petaling, Hulu Langat, and Sepang districts after an unscheduled disruption that left more than a million consumers high and dry over the weekend.

Syabas corporate communications head Amin Lin Abdullah said 96.7% of water services in the affected areas have been restored save for some areas high above ground level and in far away areas.

"Water services restoration to a few areas at the edges of the distribution system and high above ground will need more time and is expected to be fully restored by Thursday, Sept 29," Amin said in a statement today.

These areas include Hospital Serdang, IOI City Mall, Seri Kembangan commercial area, Bandar Sunway Semenyih, Bandar Tasik Kesuma, Bandar Teknologi Kajang and Cyberjaya.

Amin said water tanks will continue to be sent to the remaining areas without water until water services are fully restored.

Meanwhile, he said water produced at the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant has met the standards and parameters set by the Health Ministry.

The water treatment plant was abruptly shut down three times from Sept 22 to 24 due to contaminated raw water.