MAM suspended by AAM

PETALING JAYA: The Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) has been provisionally suspended from conducting motor-sports activities by the sport's governing body, the Automobile Association of Malaysia (AAM) due to the former's non-compliance with required safety standards in the fatal go-kart accident that killed two people on Sunday.

It was confirmed by a source from AAM that its president Tunku Mudzaffar Tunku Mustapha authorised the suspension pending an inquiry and had also suspended two AAM-licenced stewards, who were on duty at the race, known as the Educational Innovation Motorsports Automotive Race (Eimarace) in Kuantan.

"This is in line with the policies and procedures. As the sanctioning body, we have to suspend MAM pending an enquiry.

"The two officials too have to be suspended as they were involved in an event which was non-compliant," said the source.

A 39-year old man and his five-year old daughter were killed when a buggy competing in the race veered off track and ploughed into spectators.

The race was held on a street circuit with plastic water barriers used as barricades on the straight where the incident happened.

Police had begun investigations by recording statements from organisers Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and the wife of the victim, who was injured in the incident.

While the AAM is the recognised national sporting association (ASN) for both the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and International Motorcycle Federation (FIM), there is an understanding that MAM would be allowed to carry out sanctioning of grassroots events.

The go-kart race was open to students of institutions of higher learning.