Pos Malaysia introduces International Definitive Series stamps

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia will issue its "International Definitive Series" stamps this Saturday, in conjunction with Stamp Week 2016, with designs depicting the culture and setting of Malaysia.

Its head of stamp and philately unit, Diyana Lean Abdullah, said the series would be in eight denominations carrying different themes.

They are 10sen denomination (festivals); 20 sen (local fruits); 50sen (wildlife), RM1 (unity), RM2 (places of worship), RM5 (our nation); RM10 (flora) and RM20 (handicrafts).

The series' unique designs are intended to introduce Malaysia globally as a country that is rich in cultural diversity, she told a press conference at Pos Malaysia headquarters here today.

Specially for stamp collectors, she said the series would be released in a set of 10 stamps for each denomination with limited units.

She added that 120,000 sets will be released for 10sen, 20sen and 50sen denominations; 100,000 sets for RM1 and RM2 denominations; and 30,000 sets for RM5, RM10 and RM20 denominations.

Besides these, other philatelic products like First Day Cover will be sold at 55sen along with a special folder to store the stamp series costing RM6.35.

Diyana said activities such as a stamp exhibition and treasure hunt have been lined up by Pos Malaysia to commemorate Stamp Week 2016.