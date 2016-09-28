Two directors claim trial for failing to submit GST returns

GEORGE TOWN: Two directors of a motorsports company claimed trial at the Sessions Court today for failing to submit their Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns for a period of eight months.

Teo Chin Ching, 65, and Teo Wee Let, 37, of Faito Racing Trend Sdn Bhd, were charged for failing to submit the GST statements to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for the period of April to September 2015 and November to December the same year.

Both were jointly charged with committing eight counts of the offence under Section the GST Act 2014 and their company was also jointly charged with committing eight counts of the offence under the same law.

They were accused of committing the offences at the department's registration and tax management branch, Seberang Jaya customs complex from April to September 2015 and November to December of the same year.

If convicted, they are liable to be punished with a maximum RM50,000 fine or a maximum three-year prison sentence or both.

The two were however not present and were represented by two company representatives when the charges were read before Sessions Court Judge Ibrahim Osman.

Customs prosecuting officer Abdul Malik Awang Kechik prosecuted the case while both accused were not represented. Ibrahim Osman set Nov 17 for mention and ordered the accused to appoint lawyers.