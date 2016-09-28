Company charged with failing to submit GST statements

Posted on 28 September 2016 - 04:24pm Last updated on 28 September 2016 - 05:09pm

GEORGE TOWN: A motorcycle spare parts distributor was charged in the Sessions Court here today with eight counts of failing to submit Goods and Services Tax (GST) statements to the Royal Customs Department.

The company, Faito Racing Trend Sdn Bhd, represented by its directors, Teoh Chin Ching, 65, and Teoh Wee Let, 37, pleaded not guilty to the charges before judge Ibrahim Osman.

It was charge with failing to submit statements for the taxable period of between April 2015 and Sept 2015 and between Nov 2015 and Dec 2015.

The offences were allegedly committed at the GST Division, Seberang Jaya Customs Complex, Lot 5492, Jalan Perpustakaan, Lebuh Tenggiri Seberang Jaya, on April 1 and Dec 1, 2015.

The charges under Section 41 (6) of the GST Act 2014, provide a maximum fine of RM50,000 or three years imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

The court fixed Nov 17 for case mention to allow the duo to appoint a lawyer and submit documents.

Royal Malaysian Customs deputy public prosecutor Abd Malik Awang Kechik appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama