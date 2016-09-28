Teenagers among 57 people nabbed in 'Ops Bah'

Posted on 28 September 2016 - 04:41pm Last updated on 28 September 2016 - 05:14pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Four teenagers were among 57 people hauled up in 'Ops Bah', an integrated operation against gambling, drug abuse and illegal entertainment centres in the city, early this morning.

Federal Territories Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Adnan Md Ikhsan said they were detained in the five-hour operation, which began at 11pm yesterday, at several Public Housing Project (PPR) areas and budget hotels.

"Of the number, 24 individuals including four women, aged between 13 and 60, tested positive for drugs," he told reporters after the operation.

Adnan, who led the operation, said the Federal Territory Islamic Department (JAWI) detained 13 people for 'khalwat' (close proximity) while Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) impounded two illegal gambling premises and seized items worth about RM68,000.

Some 300 enforcement officers from 25 government agencies and non-governmental organisations were involved in the operation, including the Royal Malaysian Police, Immigration Department and the National Anti-Drug Agency. — Bernama