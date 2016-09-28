Press Digest - Hackers resort to 'hijacking' computer systems for ransom

PETALING JAYA: Hackers have resorted to "hijacking" computer systems for ransom.

A number of companies in Johor are said to have been targeted where the owners were told to pay thousands of ringgit for passwords to regain access to their computer systems, Sin Chew Daily reported today.

One of them, a palm oil trading firm in Kulai, recently found its computer server hacked with ransomware and was told to pay between RM7,000 and RM10,500 to regain access to the computer system.

A management staff who did not want to be identified told the daily a number of companies in Johor have fallen victim to such hackers of late.

He said his staff, who found the computer system inaccessible early Tuesday morning, saw an email address on their computer screens.

"I made enquiries based on the email address only to be told that the server had been blocked and a password is needed to regain access," said the management staff.

He was told that if he wanted to retrieve the password within two days, he had to pay digital currency equivalent to RM7,000 or RM10,500 if he waited until the third day.

"This is blackmail," he lamented, adding that he had no intention to pay the ransom as he did not want to encourage the hackers to perpetrate their act.

However, he said this would mean the company has to spend two to three months to feed all data anew based on the printouts kept.

He believed the weak password set for the computer system for the convenience of his staff had allowed the hackers to crack it.

He advised other users to create strong passwords for their computer systems.

"The stronger the better," he added.