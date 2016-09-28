Mesuma Sports' suit against OCM set for hearing on Oct 26 and Oct 27

KUALA LUMPUR: The case of a sporting equipment and apparel company, which sued the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) for alleged breach of contract, is fixed to be heard on Oct 26 and Oct 27.

On Aug 3, 2015, Mesuma Sports Sdn Bhd filed a civil suit and named OCM, its president Tunku Imran Almarhum Tuanku Ja'afar, Datuk Low Beng Choo (as the then vice-president) and Datuk Sieh Kok Chi (as the then secretary-general) as the defendants.

Mesuma was the "exclusive official sponsor" and had sponsored official sports attire for the Malaysian contingent at multi-sport events between 2006 and 2012.

Mesuma entered into its first sponsorship agreement with OCM for the period of 2006-2008 while the second one was for the period 2009-2012.

Among the terms of agreement, Mesuma had the "right for first refusal" to extend the agreement for a further four years, after expiry in 2012.

Mesuma filed the suit for breach of contract as it claimed the sponsorship was given to another party.

Mesuma was represented by lawyers S. Indran Shanmuganathan and Sim Sook Eng while the defendants were represented by Khoo Guan Huat and Grace Teoh.