Paralympian honoured by royal visit

PADANG BESAR: Malaysian paralympian Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi was honoured by a royal visit when the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, cycled to the athlete's home in Felda Rimba Mas here yesterday.

Mohamad Ridzuan, who won a gold medal in the 100m T36 (celebral palsy) at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, received the special visit in conjunction with the 57th Perlis Malay Customs and Islamic Religious Council (MAIPs) aid programme for the poor.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said the remarkable achievement by the Perlis-born special athlete was a pride and inspiration for the people of the state to excel on the world stage.

He also said that Perlis was fortunate to have more than one paralympian 'hero' as another athlete, Abdul Latif Romly, had secured the gold medal in the long jump T20, proving that disabilities were not an obstacle for success.

Mohamad Ridzuan presented a bottle of Coca-Cola he had bought in Brazil to the Raja Muda as a souvenir, knowing that Tuanku Syed Faizuddin was a collector of Coca Cola bottles from around the world.

The Raja Muda later joined Felda and Kolej Universiti Islam Perlis (KUIPs) representatives as well as 300 people in cycling a distance of 18 kilometres through Felda Mata Ayer here to hand over tithes to the poor and take a look at the motivation programme for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia candidates.

The royal cycling entourage also headed to Wisma MAIPs at Uniciti Sungai Chuchoh here before Tuanku Syed Faizuddin officiated at a Felda undergraduates programme with KUIPs and Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP).

Also present at the event were Prime Minister's Department liaison officer(Felda) Datuk Mohamad Khairudin Mohamad, Felda deputy director-general (community development) Anuar Malek? and KUIPs rector Dr Mohd Mizan Mohammad Aslam. — Bernama