Holding of elections not due to any single factor: PMO

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) had said that the holding of elections is not due to any single factor, the Prime Minister's Office said today.

It said this in clarifying news reports that Najib opposed calling early elections before the 2018 deadline.

The Prime Minister, who is on a visit to Berlin, had responded to a question on whether there will be an early election in Malaysia due to issues surrounding 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

"It must be predicated on the basis that we have good policies in Malaysia. We are delivering (results) for the benefit of the people and we are the best government to lead Malaysia into the future.

"We have a strong record and we will continue to tell the Malaysian people that our government is still the best choice," Najib had said, according to the PMO.

The PMO was clarifying news reports by Reuters and The Malay Mail with regard to a statement made by Najib on the issue of an early general election.

The Prime Minister is on a working visit to Germany from last Monday.

Reuters reported yesterday that Najib opposed calling early elections before the 2018 deadline, and had said that such a decision should not be based on "any single factor".

"We rest on our record. We have a strong record and we will continue to tell the Malaysian people that our government is still the best choice," Najib was quoted by Reuters as saying. — Bernama