SM Dato Onn students find abandoned baby

BUTTERWORTH: Students of SM Dato Onn in Bagan Ajam here found a newborn baby girl in a plastic bag at a bus stop near their school today morning.

The students promptly informed the security guard of their school who alerted the authorities in the 8am incident.

The infant was then taken to Klinik Desa Bagan Ajam for a medical check-up and was subsequently transferred to the Seberang Jaya Hospital before being released into the care of the Welfare Department.

North Seberang Prai district police chief ACP Azmi Adam said the baby was in stable condition.

He said police are checking with clinics and hospitals in the vicinity to trace the mother.

"We are checking if close circuit television cameras (CCTV) had recorded anything to help us in finding the mother," he said, and urged those with information on the case to contact the police.